No-wake zone for Stephensville and Belle River rescinded

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 12:58:55-04

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars announces that the no-wake zone that was put into effect for Lower St. Martin (Stephensville/Belle River) on May 18, 2021, has been rescinded effective immediately.

