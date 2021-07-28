Moving of concrete barriers to close left lane of I-10 east in St. Martin Parish

Construction work will temporarily close the inside lane of I-10 east from mile marker 107 to mile marker 112 in St. Martin Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the lane closure is necessary for crews to move temporary concrete barriers.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 28 at 8:00 pm and continue until 6:00 am on Thursday, July 29.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area but may encounter delays.

DOTD says that no detour routes are necessary and that no lane width restrictions have been issued due to the closure.

