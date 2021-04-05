Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash in St. Martin Parish

A motorcyclist has died following a Sunday afternoon crash in St. Martin Parish.

Troopers say they responded to the crash shortly after 3:00 pm on April 4 on LA 737 near Leblanc Drive. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jerry Brewer of French Settlement.

According to State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed Brewer was operating a motorcycle on private property near LA 737 with two juvenile riders. For reasons still under investigation, troopers say Brewer drove through a ditch and entered the highway in front of an oncoming pickup truck.

Brewer and the two riders were struck and ejected from the motorcycle.

Troopers say Brewer suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His passengers were also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, neither Brewer nor his riders were wearing DOT approved helmets.

The driver of the other vehicle was properly restrained and impairment was not suspected. A standard toxicology report is pending for Brewer.

The crash remains under investigation.

