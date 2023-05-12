Motorcyclist dies after May 1 crash

The motorcyclist injured in a May 1 crash on La. 182 has died, State Police say.

Troopers were called to the intersection of 182 and La. 92-1 in St. Martin Parish around 8:30 a.m. on May 1. They found that a Harley Davidson motorcycle had tried to pass an 18-wheeler making a wide turn and crashed into the side of the rig.

John Leblanc, 57, of New Iberia, was critically injured in the crash and died this week, troopers say.

LeBlanc was wearing a DOT approved helmet. The driver of the rig reported no injuries and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash is under investigation, troopers say.

"While all turning vehicles must do so when safe, passing a large vehicle making a wide right turn, which is usually an 18-wheeler, can be dangerous and deadly. To avoid these crashes, always stay a safe distance behind these vehicles and wait until they have completed their turn before proceeding. Remember, if you cannot see the 18-wheeler driver in their side-view mirrors, they cannot see you," troopers say.

Troop I has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2023.