St. Martin Parish, LA - A Henderson man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the 1000 block of Henderson Levee Road.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 6:33pm.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Luke Robert Ragas, 23 was traveling south on Henderson Levee Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail.

Ragas was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.