Mobile home destroyed in St. Martin Parish fire

Fire destroyed a mobile home near Cecilia Monday afternoon.

The St. Martin Fire District reports that firefighters were dispatched to Jeffery Broussard road between Cecilia and Breaux Bridge for a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived they found a mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters began extinguishing the blaze and had to shuttle tankers for water supply.

Earlier, that day, firefighters were dispatched to Main Highway between Cecilia and Breaux Bridge for a vehicle accident with occupants trapped. When firefighters arrived, they found an occupant inside of a pickup requiring extrication. Stabilizers were set up and the roof had to be removed to access the occupant. AASI treated the patient prior to AIRMED transporting to a medical facility.

Other agencies involved included the Cecilia Volunteer Fire Department, the Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Department, the Breaux Bridge Volunteer Fire Company, the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department, the Parks Volunteer Fire Department, the St. Martin Parish Sherriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance Inc and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center.