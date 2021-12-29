Missing two-year-old, father found at St. Martin Parish camp

Two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth from East Feliciana Parish has been found safe, authorities say.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies say the boy and his father, Orin Hollingsworth, were located at a camp in St. Martin Parish.

Carson is in "good condition" and will be reunited with his mother. Orin Hollingsworth was arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Sheriff Jeff Travis said a concerned citizen became aware of the search for Carson from media reports and provided the information that led to his recovery.

More information will be released later, Travis said.

State Police have canceled the alert that was issued on Carson's behalf.

