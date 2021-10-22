Man wanted by Breaux Bridge Police for allegedly using counterfeit money at local businesses

A man is wanted in Breaux Bridge for allegedly passing counterfeit money at a local business.

Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured.

Breaux Bridge Police Department

If the public has any information on his identity you can message the Breaux Bridge Police Department on Facebook or call at 337-332-2186.

