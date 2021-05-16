Man shot and killed in St. Martinville; suspect sought

A St. Martinville man was shot and killed outside his apartment Sunday, and police are looking for a suspect.

St. Martinville Police confirmed that Jordan Buillard, 39, was shot twice outside his apartment in the 100 block of Madison.

The man who shot him walked up to him, fired three shots and walked away, police say. He is described as a slim black man, about 6 feet tall, with a beard. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark or black pants or jeans.

Chief Rickey Martin said there were several witnesses - because it was the middle of the day. Two of the shots fired by the suspect hit Buillard, he said.

Martin said that the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting his department in the investigation. Anyone with any information about what happened should call St. Martinville Police, he said.