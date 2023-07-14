Man found guilty of attempted-first degree murder in 2021 case

A man has been found guilty on five counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a 2021 drive-by shooting.

Markus Andrews, opened fire with an AK-47 on a California family of five traveling through the State of Louisiana on I-10 in St. Martin Parish in July of 2021.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found the victim’s vehicle with several bullet holes, occupied by the family of five including two juveniles.

The driver was able to identify the vehicle that shot at them as a black Kia Soul. With this information, SMSO intel Lt. C. Scott, was able to obtain license plate reader information on the black Kia Soul. Law enforcement was also able to identify Markus Andrews as having rented that particular vehicle from a rental agency in Atlanta,GA.

Andrews later placed a call to 911 identifying himself and indicating he fired upon I-10 claiming he was being chased. Ultimately, the defendant was stopped approximately an hour after the shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish where his vehicle contained an AK-47 along with spent shell casings.

After a four-day trial, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict finding the defendant guilty.