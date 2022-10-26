Watch Now
Man arrested following fatal pedestrian involved crash

Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 26, 2022
Louisiana State Police said a woman was killed in a pedestrian involved crash Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a vehicle stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge near mile marker 108 on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m. State Police said after arrival, the responding trooper learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Ram pickup driven by 26-year-old Ben Latiolais of Arnaudville hit the pedestrian then stopped on the inside shoulder. The pedestrian, 20-year-old Ryelee A. Georgeson of Denham Springs, was located on the opposite side of the eastbound lanes near the fog line.

Georgeson was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and results are pending.

Latiolais was restrained and not injured. He submitted a breath sample that indicated intoxication. Latiolais was booked into St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI first offense.

This crash remains under investigation.

