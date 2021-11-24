Man arrested after sending obscene pictures, video to sheriff

A Breaux Bridge man is in jail today, accused of sending obscene pictures and videos to the sheriff's Facebook page.

Roy Sturgis, 28, was booked with obscenity.

On November 19 at about 10:30 p.m., a series of sexually explicit private messages, videos and photos were sent to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Facebook page.

Detectives conducted an investigation and obtained a warrant for Sturgis, and he was arrested and booked into the parish jail. So far, no bond has yet been set for his release.

"Although we encourage interaction from the public on our Facebook, please note that this type of communication will not be tolerated," a release states.