Man arrested, accused in thefts from Breaux Bridge park

Police in Breaux Bridge say they have made an arrest made in connection with a burglary at Parc Hardy. The items stolen have been recovered.

The burglary, police say, happened on December 28, 2021. There, detectives with the Breaux Bridge Police Department began investigating the burglary of Parc Hardy. During the burglary, $18,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

After an investigation, detectives identified Kenneth Taylor as a suspect.

Detectives were able to recover a zero turn lawn mower and golf kart that was stolen from Parc Hardy during their investigation

Taylor was arrested on January 27, 2022, and booked into the St Martin Parish Correction Center on the charges of Simple Burglary —FELONY 2 Counts

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel