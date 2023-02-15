Magnet fishermen cleaning out waterways across the U.S.

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish waters are a little clearer tonight, all thanks to the efforts of some fishermen.

But not your average fishermen who is on a quest of food. Theses guys are magnet fishermen and call what they are doing the Clean Stream Movement. They travel the country throwing battle magnets into the water and sometimes walk away with historical treasures. They are currently traveling across America trying to clean up 1,000,000 pounds of trash over the next year. They have already currently cleaned up 32,850 pounds of trash with the majority of that number coming out of Louisiana waterways.

Youtuber Bryce Nachtwey, of North Carolina, has nearly four million followers. Last week, he found a couple of what appeared to be United States military rockets. According to Louisiana State Police, the two ordinances found were practice rounds for a shoulder-fired rocket propelled grenade and did not have the ability to explode. The US Military was contacted and took possession of the devices.

So how did he end up in St. Martin Parish, he says a quick Google search is what got him here on his mission to continue cleaning out trash out of waterways throughout the country.

Click here to watch the Toutube video.

