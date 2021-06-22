Lt. Governor gives update on state projects

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser held a lunch and learn Tuesday at the St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce.

He updated projects in Acadiana and the state.

"What can I do better to serve the people of St. Martinville. It's so important to go around to all these small towns and cities and hear from the people," Nungesser said. "It's not just about tourism. If there's anything we can help, here, we want to make a difference."

Nungesser says in 2019 prior to COVID, Louisiana had celebrated yet another record-breaking year in tourism with 53 million people visiting the state, leaving behind nearly $2 million in taxes.

"We want to encourage and really let them know we've got a plan we call it the sunshine plan," Nungesser stated. "So we open our doors and try to get back to those record-breaking numbers. But we also want to hear ideas and thoughts from them. Ways we can better help their community. Lure tourists to their community and shop and spend money inside the local businesses."

