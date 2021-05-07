LDWF locates body of missing boater after crash near Butte La Rose boat launch

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it has recovered a body after a search for a missing boater a crash near the Butte La Rose Visitor Center Boat Launch last week.

According to LDWF, the body of Robert Schoeffler, 81, was recovered Friday near the site of the collision.

Agents say that at around 2:00 p.m. on April 29, there was vessel on vessel collision in the Little Atchafalaya River about two miles south of the boat launch.

A 16 foot vessel had two people in it and both were ejected from the vessel into the water at the time of impact.

One of the men was reportedly able to swim back to the vessel. LDWF says that the other man did not resurface.

Neither of the men were wearing a personal flotation device, according to agents.

LDWF says its investigation continues.

