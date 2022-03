A St. Martin Parish grand jury has indicted a Lafayette man in connection with the August slaying of a woman.

Linus Shelvin, 53, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with death of Nicole Hamilton, 43, of Lafayette.

Hamilton's body was found on Mills Highway in August; she had been shot several times.

If convicted, Shelvin faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.