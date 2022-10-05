Watch Now
Lafayette man booked after exposing himself in library

St. Martin Parish Sheriff
Posted at 9:04 AM, Oct 05, 2022
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lafayette man accused of exposing himself in the Cecilia Public Library.

The incident happened on the afternoon of August 31, when a man was exposing and fondling himself while walking around the library. Witnesses saw him leave in a white pick-up truck.

Following an investigation into the incident, Charleston Washington, 34, was identified as a suspect. He was arrested Tuesday and booked with third-offense felony obscenity.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond set as yet for his release.

