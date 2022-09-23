Lafayette man arrested on obscenity charges, third offense

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.— At approximately 4 p.m. on August 31, 2022 Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an obscenity complaint at the Cecilia Public Library, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Shortly after their arrival, Deputies learned that a black male subject was seen fondling and exposing himself while walking around the library.

Not long after the incident, the subject was seen leaving the premises in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.

Following an investigation into the incident, the subject was identified as Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette.

Washington was arrested on September 22, 2022 and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

14:106 Obscenity (3rd Offense) (Felony)—1 count

At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

