Lafayette man arrested in connection with Cecilia armed robbery

Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 29, 2021
A Lafayette man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday in Cecilia.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says that deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Marcus Sassau on September 28.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • 1 count-LA R.S. 14:64-Armed Robbery
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 40:966A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 40:967A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

His bond was set at $250,500.

