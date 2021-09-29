Lafayette man arrested in connection with Cecilia armed robbery

A Lafayette man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday in Cecilia.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says that deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Marcus Sassau on September 28.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

1 count-LA R.S. 14:64-Armed Robbery

1 count-LA R.S. 40:966A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics

1 count-LA R.S. 40:967A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics

1 count-LA R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count-LA R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

His bond was set at $250,500.

