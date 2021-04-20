Lafayette man arrested for January shooting in Breaux Bridge

A Lafayette man wanted in connection with a January shooting has been arrested.

Breaux Bridge Police say 23-year-old Courtland Landry was arrested and booked on Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Firearm Free Zone and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Landry was wanted in connection with a January 18 shooting at 220 Margaret Street in the parking lot of the Breaux Bridge Apartments, police say.

Landry was booked into the St. Martin Parish.

