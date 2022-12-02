Kiwanis to host 5th Annual Car & Truck show

The St. Martinville Kiwani's club is hosting its 5th Annual Kiwanis Hangin' on the Bayou Car and Truck show.

The event will be held at the Magnolia City Park Community Center on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Proceeds will go back to the community to fund their foster kid programs, buying books and more resources for kids. Shrimp Jambalaya will be served, along with other food vendors and vendors that can assist you with holiday shopping.

"Without the support of the community we can't do our programs, everyone needs it. And the kids, it's about the impact that we leave on our kids that just makes you feel good," St. Martinville Kiwanis club chairwoman, Michelle Broussard said.

"There's going to be lots of food. We have Louisiana shrimp Jambalaya, pork and sausage jambalaya, hot dogs, and hamburgers, we have vendors. So those of you who are late on Christmas shopping coming check it out. And if you enter, as a registered participant you have a chance to win door prizes. And you have a chance to win a goody bag. And we also have a silent auction with some really cool stuff," she added.

Among what visitors can expect are a 50/50 raffle, arts and crafts vendors, and some pretty amazing food. And taste some of our local favorites and get in on the fun!!

"So come out and taste some great food, see beautiful automobiles, meet new and old friends and support our wonderful organization and help the kids of our community," Broussard said.

