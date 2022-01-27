Juvenile arrested in connection with fatal Breaux Bridge shooting

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Breaux Bridge

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced that on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, deputies arrested a juvenile male in connection with the Monday, January 10, 2022, homicide.

That fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Courville Road in Breaux Bridge claimed the life of Cole Horton, 26 of Breaux Bridge.

Following the juvenile's arrest, he was extradited to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on a charge of Second Degree Murder before being transported to a juvenile facility.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel