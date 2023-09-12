Watch Now
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Investigators seek whereabouts of missing Coteau Holmes man

St. Martin Parish Sheriff
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 12, 2023
COTEAU HOLMES, La. — Willard William Daspit, Jr., 58, was reported missing by members of his family on Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Daspit was last seen Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am, riding a dirt bike to a nearby residence in the 1600 block of Bayou Alexander Highway.

He was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jean shorts, a baseball cap and tennis shoes.

He is 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Missing Coteau Holmes man

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071 or via Facebook Messenger.

