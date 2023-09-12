Investigators seek whereabouts of missing Coteau Holmes man

COTEAU HOLMES, La. — Willard William Daspit, Jr., 58, was reported missing by members of his family on Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Daspit was last seen Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am, riding a dirt bike to a nearby residence in the 1600 block of Bayou Alexander Highway.

He was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jean shorts, a baseball cap and tennis shoes.

He is 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Missing Coteau Holmes man

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071 or via Facebook Messenger.