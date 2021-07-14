I-10 West closed near Breaux Bridge due to trash truck blocking road

DOTD reports that I-10 West is closed at LA 328 due to a disabled tractor trailer.

Breaux Bridge Police report that a tow truck was pulling a trash truck and the two separated, causing the trash truck to fall over.

The vehicle is now blocking both lane of I-10 West just before the Breaux Bridge exit. The interstate is currently shout down/

Police say the tow truck that lost the vehicle is working to get it back up-righted and another is on scene. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Breaux Bridge Police say they are hoping to quickly move the vehicle and open at least one lane of traffic. There is however no time frame on when that will happen.

