Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

One lane of I-10 West reopens at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

items.[0].image.alt
DOTD
Whiskey Bay closure.PNG
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 13:38:56-04

UPDATE: The right lane has reopened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 West at Mile Marker 126 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).

Congestion is approaching 7 miles.

————————————————————

DOTD reports that I-10 West is now closed at Mile Marker 126 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due to a crash.

Congestion is approaching 6 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.