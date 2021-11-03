One lane of I-10 West reopens at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

UPDATE: The right lane has reopened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 West at Mile Marker 126 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).
Congestion is approaching 7 miles.
————————————————————
DOTD reports that I-10 West is now closed at Mile Marker 126 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due to a crash.
Congestion is approaching 6 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate.
