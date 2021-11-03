One lane of I-10 West reopens at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

UPDATE: The right lane has reopened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 West at Mile Marker 126 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).

Congestion is approaching 7 miles.

————————————————————

DOTD reports that I-10 West is now closed at Mile Marker 126 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due to a crash.

Congestion is approaching 6 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel