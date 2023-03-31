Honeybee swarming season underway

According to a local Acadiana farmer Calvin Boutte, right now honeybees are searching for a new location for their hive.

Boutte wants people to know to not spray the bees with anything.

Honeybees swarm for several months and a sight of bee swarms means overcrowding in the hive.

"A hive full of bees you need to stay clear of it if you do not know what you are doing because, they are going to protect that honey and if you are a threat to them they are going to sting you. Bees can come at you in big numbers now a swarm that is hanging in someone's tree that's moving trying to find a place to set up a hive, they are not as big of a threat because they have no honey to protect." said Calvin Boutte, Bee Keeper and Farmer.

Honeybees help grow plants and vegetables but Boutte, knows exactly what to do if you have an unwanted bee swarm.

"When they swarm they have no home they have no honey to protect they are traveling, they are going to find them a new place to set up and their not nearly as aggressive as if they've got a hive with honey in it. In a swarm when they do that and they land in your yard and their on a tree or a limb of a tree they are resting is what I've been told, their taking a break they've been flying." said Calvin Boutte, Bee Keeper and Farmer.

According to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources swarming is the honeybees method of colony reproduction.

The old queen and about half of the worker bees leave their former nest and seek a new home, usually in the spring but sometimes at other times of the year when local conditions permit.

According to Boutte, honeybee swarming season should last until summer.