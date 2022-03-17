Groundbreaking held for new St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office complex

A groundbreaking for the new St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Complex was held Thursday afternoon.

The new 18,000-foot facility will be located next to the current Public Safety Complex and the expected date of completion will be in December of 2022.

According to SMPSO, the project has an estimated cost of four million dollars and the funding for the project is being provided by surplus funds. Angelle Architects met with each of the division commanders prior to designing the building to receive their input.

Officials say one of the unique design aspects of the front exterior of the building is the incorporation of six-pointed beams that represent the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Badge. The contractor for the project will be Thomson Brothers Construction Company.

A gym will also be part of the new building and will be accessible for deputies.

The complex will be comprised of the following divisions:



Patrol

Criminal Investigations (Adult and Juvenile)

Street Crimes Unit

Special Operations (Marine Patrol/Animal Control)

Public Affairs

Computer Forensics and Evidence Lab

Chez Hope will also be housed in the new complex.

