Grand opening held Friday for Cecilia Civic Center

A grand opening event was held Friday, May 7, for the Cecilia Civic Center.

An open house was held from 8:00 am until noon for those in attendance to tour the facility.

A ribbon cutting took place at 11:00 am.

Entertainment was provided by the band Sweet Cecilia.

The Civic Center is located at 2464 Cecilia Sr High School Road in Breaux Bridge.

