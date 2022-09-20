Free Family Wellness Fair set for Saturday in Breaux Bridge

A free Family Wellness Fair is set for Saturday in Breaux Bridge.

Many people want to eat healthier and be more active but do not know where to start. With the installation of bike lanes on Highway 31 in Breaux Bridge, it has become even more important to educate drivers and bicyclists about how to safely share the road, according to Jessica Randazzo, Nutrition Agent for the LSU AgCenter.

The LSU AgCenter’s Healthy St. Martin Coalition will host the free Family Wellness Fair in partnership with Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition, St. Martin Parish Library, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, and St. Martin 4-H.

The event will take place on Sept. 24 from 9:00am-12:00pm at Veterans Park, which is located at 222 Berard Street in Breaux Bridge, LA. Children and families are encouraged to bring their bikes.

Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition (ARTSC), and Ashley Moran with ARTSC will be there to educate families on traffic safety and provide bike safety instruction and demonstrations for children and adults.

In addition to bike safety, there will also be interactive health and nutrition activities for families. Everyone is invited to join this FREE event to learn more about how healthy living can be fun.