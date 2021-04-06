Watch
Free COVID testing clinic taking place in St. Martinville

Weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06

Free COVID-19 testing is taking place each week at the St. Martin Parish Community Health Center in St. Martinville.

The Center is open four days a week for those needing a COVID-19 test.

Testing takes place on Mondays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Appointments can also be made by calling 337-342-2566 ext. 3065 or ext. 3067

The Health Center is located at 317 Dernier Street in St. Martinville.

