Four-day Bible reading marathon to take place at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church

Four days in January will be dedicated to the annual cover-to-cover reading of The Holy Bible.

Fete-Dieu du Teche will host their annual Bible Marathon in conjunction with St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church beginning on Wednesday, January 19 at 12:30 pm.

When the event ends on Sunday, January 23 at 4:30 pm, 100 hours will have passed and around 300 readers will have taken part in the non-stop reading.

Readers will represent 121 church parishes in the Diocese of Lafayette and faith leaders from other denominations across Acadiana.

According to Fete-Dieu du Teche, The Bible Marathon will accentuate the rich cultural heritage of the region by including its various nationalities and languages. In addition to English, selections of the Bible will be read in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Latin, and Greek.

The Bible Marathon will take place in the square at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. The public is invited to attend.

The 100-hour marathon will also be live streamed on the Fete-Dieu du Teche Facebook page.

For more information or to register to read, visit Fête-Dieu du Teche on Facebook, send an email to fetedieuduteche@gmail.com, or call St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church at (337) 394-6021.

This year’s Bible Marathon will also feature the "Friar Truck." According to organizers, the truck is a mobile pulpit for reading the Bible on the go and used for itinerant preaching.

Fete-Dieu du Teche

