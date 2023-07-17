Watch Now
St. Martin Parish

Feedback requested for new St. Martin Parish Magnet Learning Programs

Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 15:35:38-04

The St. Martin Parish School Board is currently in the process of developing a Magnet School Program and is seeking public feedback on the development.

The program will be launched at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center for the 2024-2025 school year.

Click here to learn how to submit your feedback and dates on public information sessions.

