Feedback requested for new St. Martin Parish Magnet Learning Programs

The St. Martin Parish School Board is currently in the process of developing a Magnet School Program and is seeking public feedback on the development.

The program will be launched at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center for the 2024-2025 school year.

Click here to learn how to submit your feedback and dates on public information sessions.

