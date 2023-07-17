Feedback requested for new St. Martin Parish Magnet Learning Programs

The St. Martin Parish School Board is currently in the process of developing a Magnet School Program and is seeking public feedback on the development.
The program will be launched at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center for the 2024-2025 school year.
Click here to learn how to submit your feedback and dates on public information sessions.
