Family trying to raise funds to bury longtime St. Martinville officer

The family of James "Pap" Papillion is trying to raise money for a funeral.

Papillion's daughter tells KATC that he died unexpectedly and without life insurance.

"He was a retired police officer who worked for St.Martinville Police Department for over 30 years," a GoFundMe states. "He dedicated his life to his family & friends. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren. If you passed by his house you would see him sitting on his porch enjoying an ice cold beer, and one thing for sure is he never met a stranger."

If you'd like to help, here's the link for the GoFundMe.