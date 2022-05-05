Family Fun night sets up Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

The start of the Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge is just hours away.

On Friday the festival centering around one of Louisiana's favorite crustaceans will open at 4:00 pm with opening ceremonies at 4:30 pm.

Food, music, arts and crafts, cook-offs, and a crawfish race are just some of the fun that awaits attendees this weekend.

Before that begins though, fairgrounds are open for family night. On Wednesday and Thursday, the public was invited to the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival grounds. Wristbands will be $25 dollars per person.

Admission to the festival is below:



Friday, May 6, 2022 – $5.00

Saturday, May 7, 2022 – $10.00

Sunday, May 8, 2022 – $5.00

Advance 3-Day Pass – $15.00 (Available the week of the festival at the festival office or the festival grounds and will not sell out of passes)

See more information on the Crawfish Festival here.

The official kickoff of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival is Friday at 4:00 pm. The festival will close at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

