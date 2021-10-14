Family fun day in Parks, Saturday , Mass included

Parks Family Fest is taking place in the small village of Parks in St. Martin Parish this Saturday.

During the day, there will be family fun like food, music, and auction and Mass.

Father Nicholas DuPre of St. Joseph Catholic Church gives KATC an update of what this year's event will look like.

"The main goal is to have a wonderful event to bring people out together you know people have been experiencing isolation and being separated from each other, and we wanted to create a day where families can come out be together love one another. We have a lot of equipment here for kids, its safe," said DuPre.

The all-day event will begin at 10 A.M. at Cecile R Poche Memorial Park in Parks.

Mass will begin at 4 P.M.

