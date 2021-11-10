Events to celebrate veterans and the syrup making process in St. Martinville

Two events this weekend in St. Martinville will celebrate local veterans and share the history of the area.

On Saturday, November 13, the City of St. Martinville will host a Veterans Day ceremony and a Syrup Making event at the Longfellow-Evangeline State Park.

The Veterans Day event begins at 9:00 am. Mayor Melinda Mitchell says that the public is invited to attend and honor those who served. The event is free.

A Veteran's breakfast will be held at 7:00 am and a light lunch for veterans will follow the morning ceremony.

Syrup making event happening at Longfellow-Evangeline State Park

The annual St. Martinville Sugarcane Syrup Making event will follow the Veterans Day ceremony at the historic site.

The event is a historical reenactment of how sugar was produced in the early 19th century.

Phil Frye says that their will be opportunities for visitors to interact with the syrup making process and even taste the sugarcane during different stages of the process.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Normal site admission fees will apply.

"It brings people back to the 19th century and encourages them to understand the culture that they are coming from," said Frye. "This area is really based in sugar production. St Martin and St. Mary Parishes are full of sugar now and wouldn't be as big of parishes as they were without the introduction of sugarcane in the 19th century."

For more information on the event, click here.

