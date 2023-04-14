Enter now to name "Evangeline's daughter"

The deadline to enter into a contest to name the Evangeline Oak's daughter is approaching.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday, April 15.

Although the Evangeline Oak is the most famous live oak in Evangeline Oak Park, she is not the only one. There is another tree similar in height, but has remained in the shadows of the Evangeline Oak.

The tree is known to some as "Evangeline's daughter," however, she has no official name.

The time has come to name the oak and the St. Martinville Garden Club is holding a contest.

The name does not have to be male or female, and does not need to relate to Evangeline. Creative and fresh perspectives are encouraged.

To enter the contest, you can submit a name online, or place the filled out form in a sealed envelope and drop it off at City Hall or the library.

For more information, you can visit the St. Martin Parish website by clicking here.