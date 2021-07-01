Electrical short causes fire at St. Martinville home

An electrical wire that shorted out has been determined by firefighters to be the cause of an Thursday morning mobile home fire in St. Martinville.

According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, the wire ignited wooden structural components in the home causing the fire.

Firefighters responded to the residence on Governor Mouton Street at 8:40 am on July 1.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the rear corner of the home on fire. Crews deployed attack lines and began to extinguish the flames, keeping them contained to the rear of the home.

The Fire District says quick actions minimized damage to the structure and resulted in no fire damage to the interior.

The Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department (St. Martinville), Cade Volunteer Fire Department, Catahoula Volunteer Fire Department, Parks Volunteer Fire Department, St. Martinville Police Department, and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center assisted in the call.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel