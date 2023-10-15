ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ST. LANDRY PARISH

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Results are now final for St. Landry Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Clerk of Court

Jan Deville, Democrat 26 percent - 4,704 votes

WINNER Charles Jagneaux, Democrat - 74 percent - 13,713 votes

Council Member District 1

Jerry L. Red, Democrat - 45 percent - 556 votes

WINNER Jody White, Democrat - 55 percent - 670 votes

Council Member District 5

Roy D. Harrington, Democrat - 34 percent - 551 votes

WINNER Harold L. Taylor, Democrat - 66 percent - 1,061

Council Member District 8

WINNER Vivian Olivier, Republican - 62 percent - 1,009 votes

Joey Richard, Democrat - 38 percent - 631 votes

Council Member District 9

WINNER Wayne Ardoin, Democrat - 54 percent - 1,122 votes

Michael "Mike" Fontenot, Republican - 46 percent - 941 votes

Council Member District 11

Cedric Joubert, Democrat - 28 percent - 386 votes

WINNER Timmy G. Lejeune, Democrat - 72 percent - 977 votes

Council Member District 13

RUNOFF Ernest J. Blanchard, Independent - 42 percent - 482 votes

James "Donnie" Fontenot, Republican - 25 percent - 291 votes

RUNOFF Leward J. Lafleur, Republican - 33 percent - 380 votes

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas

RUNOFF John Guilbeaux, Democrat - 30 percent - 188 votes

RUNOFF Victor Lewis, Democrat - 36 percent - 223 votes

Dontae Sonnier, Democrat - 12 percent - 72 votes

Vanessa Brown Sostand, Democrat - 22 percent - 136 votes

PROPOSITIONS

Gravity Drainage District No. 14 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall St. Landry Gravity Drainage District No. 14 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of five (5) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $66,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, improving, and maintaining gravity drainage works within and for the District?

YES 63 percent 332 votes

NO 37 percent 194

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. One Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall parishwide Consolidated School District No. One of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy of an eleven and seventy-eight one-hundredths (11.78) mills tax on all the property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $8,169,215 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, said tax to be used to supplement other revenues for the payment of salaries for teachers and others employed by the St. Landry Parish School Board?

YES 55 percent - 9,637 votes

NO 45 percent - 7,977 votes

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. One Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall parishwide Consolidated School District No. One of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy of a four and thirty-seven one-hundredths (4.37) mills tax on all property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $3,029,467 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, said tax to be used to operate, improve and maintain the public schools in said District?

YES - 54 percent - 9,388 votes

NO - 46 percent - 8,155 votes