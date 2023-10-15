ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ST. LANDRY PARISH

ST. LANDRY PARISH
Results are now final for St. Landry Parish.
Here are the numbers:
Clerk of Court
Jan Deville, Democrat 26 percent - 4,704 votes
WINNER Charles Jagneaux, Democrat - 74 percent - 13,713 votes
Council Member District 1
Jerry L. Red, Democrat - 45 percent - 556 votes
WINNER Jody White, Democrat - 55 percent - 670 votes
Council Member District 5
Roy D. Harrington, Democrat - 34 percent - 551 votes
WINNER Harold L. Taylor, Democrat - 66 percent - 1,061
Council Member District 8
WINNER Vivian Olivier, Republican - 62 percent - 1,009 votes
Joey Richard, Democrat - 38 percent - 631 votes
Council Member District 9
WINNER Wayne Ardoin, Democrat - 54 percent - 1,122 votes
Michael "Mike" Fontenot, Republican - 46 percent - 941 votes
Council Member District 11
Cedric Joubert, Democrat - 28 percent - 386 votes
WINNER Timmy G. Lejeune, Democrat - 72 percent - 977 votes
Council Member District 13
RUNOFF Ernest J. Blanchard, Independent - 42 percent - 482 votes
James "Donnie" Fontenot, Republican - 25 percent - 291 votes
RUNOFF Leward J. Lafleur, Republican - 33 percent - 380 votes
Alderman District A, City of Opelousas
RUNOFF John Guilbeaux, Democrat - 30 percent - 188 votes
RUNOFF Victor Lewis, Democrat - 36 percent - 223 votes
Dontae Sonnier, Democrat - 12 percent - 72 votes
Vanessa Brown Sostand, Democrat - 22 percent - 136 votes
PROPOSITIONS
Gravity Drainage District No. 14 Proposition
(Tax Continuation)
Shall St. Landry Gravity Drainage District No. 14 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of five (5) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $66,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, improving, and maintaining gravity drainage works within and for the District?
YES 63 percent 332 votes
NO 37 percent 194
Parishwide Consolidated School District No. One Proposition No. 1 of 2
(Tax Renewal)
Shall parishwide Consolidated School District No. One of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy of an eleven and seventy-eight one-hundredths (11.78) mills tax on all the property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $8,169,215 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, said tax to be used to supplement other revenues for the payment of salaries for teachers and others employed by the St. Landry Parish School Board?
YES 55 percent - 9,637 votes
NO 45 percent - 7,977 votes
Parishwide Consolidated School District No. One Proposition No. 2 of 2
(Tax Renewal)
Shall parishwide Consolidated School District No. One of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy of a four and thirty-seven one-hundredths (4.37) mills tax on all property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $3,029,467 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, said tax to be used to operate, improve and maintain the public schools in said District?
YES - 54 percent - 9,388 votes
NO - 46 percent - 8,155 votes