Elderly man booked with rape, child sex abuse charges

Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 13, 2021
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested an elderly man in connection with the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Joe Potter, 77, of St. Martinville, was booked with felony simple rape, aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery.

The investigation began in July when deputies were called about the sexual abuse of a juvenile. After their investigation was completed, deputies got a warrant for Potter and arrested him.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, deputies say.

