Driver Found Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish, LA – On Sunday, May 21, 2023 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 352 (Catahoula Levee Road) near Bayou Mercier Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Connie Bourque of St. Martinville.

The initial investigation revealed Bourque was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata east on LA 352 when, for unknown reasons, she exited the roadway to the right.

Upon doing so, Bourque’s Sonata entered a large bayou south of LA 352. Emergency crews located her body once the submerged vehicle was recovered from the bayou.

Bourque was not properly restrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators later discovered Bourque was reported missing and was last seen on Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Due to exposure to the elements, a proper blood sample was unable to be obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.