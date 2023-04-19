Driver dies from injuries

A man injured in an April 10 car accident has died.

State Police say Nelson Cheramie, 79, of Berwick has died from the injuries he sustained in the two-vehicle crash, which happened in St. Martin Parish.

Troopers were called to the intersection of La. 70 and Stephensville Road in St. Martin Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed Cheramie was driving a car southbound on La. 70, and another car, driven by a 23-year-old man, was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, the Accord struck the Lexus head-on in the southbound lane of LA 70, trooper say.

Cheramie was restrained but was transported to local hospital in critical condition. The other driver, who was also restrained, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and sent to LPS Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

On April 17, 2023, Troop I was notified Cheramie succumbed to his injuries.

Troop I has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths since the beginning of 2023.