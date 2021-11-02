DOTD: Vermilion River bridge is safe for travel

We've received a few calls from viewers about a Facebook post that showed pictures of a Vermilion River bridge.

The bridge, on Lake Martin Road or La. 353, shows that some cross beams have rotted.

We reached out to DOTD about the bridge, and officials there tell us the bridge is safe for travel.

"The photos show the cross bracing. These cross beams are secondary members and not the primary load-carrying members. The bridge has six pile bents, which were designed to consist of five piles with two sets of cross bracing, at each," a spokesman explains. "The piles carry the load, while the bracing is for lateral stability. Therefore, the deficiencies noted are non-critical, and the bridge is safe for travel. We will re-evaluate the cross braces this week and repair/replace them as needed."

The spokesman also said the bridge is inspected every two years, and was last inspected in May 2020 with no critical findings noted.

Here's the post: