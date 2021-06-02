DOTD to begin ramp construction project on I-10 in Butte La Rose

Construction is set to begin Thursday on a $1.4 million project to overlay the I-10 ramps at Butte La Rose in St. Martin Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that construction would begin on Thursday, June 3.

The project will include new asphalt, base course, signing, striping, guardrail and other related work, according to DOTD.

The work is estimated to take place Monday through Sunday from 7:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M with weather permitting.

DOTD says that construction will begin on the eastbound ramps and include both the entrance and exit ramps. Those ramps will be closed during construction for a period of 28 days.

The westbound ramps will remain open until construction is completed on the eastbound ramps to allow traffic to access the area by utilizing detour routes.

Once eastbound ramps are completed, DOTD says construction of the westbound ramps will be performed in same sequence as the eastbound ramps.

During the closure period for the eastbound ramps, motorists will only be able to access the Butte La Rose Rest Area and Tourist Information Center via the posted detour.

The detour for the eastbound ramps closure includes the following:

Travel I-10 eastbound to Whiskey Bay Exit (Exit 127) to I-10 westbound entrance ramp to I-10 westbound Butte La Rose (Exit 121)

The project is estimated to be completed in August of 2021.

