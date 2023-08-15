DOTD: I-10 eastbound down to one lane for the next two weekends

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — For the next two weekends, I-10 eastbound on the Atchafalaya Bridge will be down to one lane to allow for emergency repairs, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Emergency road construction will reduce I-10 eastbound to one lane near Henderson at the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to Lake Pelba (MM 122) beginning 8 pm Friday, August 18, 2023, through noon Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, there will be another closure beginning at 8 pm until noon on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, to allow contractors to complete the repairs. The closure is needed so DOTD can replace a broken finger joint on the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit.

The road will be open to regular traffic. Officials report that there will be a 12-foot maximum width restriction for oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Lane closures will begin near the beginning of the bridge to facilitate emergency response if needed. Significant delays are expected during the repair, and motorists are advised to use I-49 north to US 190 east toward Baton Rouge as an alternate route, authorities say.

Travelers may want to use one of the available travel apps such as 511la.org, Waze or Google Maps.

DOTD has provided the following resources to assist motorists:

