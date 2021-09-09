UPDATE: I-10 East reopens near Breaux Bridge

I-10 East has reopened near Breaux Bridge after a tractor-trailer became disabled and temporarily closed the roadway on Thursday afternoon.

According to DOTD, the incident happened near mile marker 113 (past LA 328) near Breaux Bridge.

Congestion, at one time, had reached 8 miles in length.

For updates on traffic in Louisiana, visit 511la.org.

