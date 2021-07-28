Diocese to hold Mass in observance of Acadian Day of Remembrance

The Diocese of Lafayette will hold a Holy Mass en Français at Saint Martin de Tours Church on Wednesday in observance of the Acadian Day of Remembrance.

The Mass will begin at 6:00 pm on July 28 at the church located at 133 South Main Street in St. Martinville.

The Diocese says Wednesday's Mass remembers the date in 1755 when British Governor Charles Lawrence signed the deportation order of the Acadians from their homeland. That deportation is known as Le Grand Derangement or the Great Upheaval.

An estimated one-third of the Acadian population died during the movement which took them to areas all over the United States including Louisiana.

In 2003, Queen Elizabeth II signed a Royal Proclamation declaring July 28 as the Acadian Day of Remembrance.

Saint Martin de Tours Church, which will hold the mass, was founded in 1765 by Acadian exiles.

See the post about the mass, below:

