Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Detectives seek information on Breaux Bridge drive-by shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
supect vehicle Crime Stoppers 3-10.PNG
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 08:42:37-05

Detectives with the Breaux Bridge Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, or suspects wanted in connection with a January drive-by shooting.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on January 23, at 11:46 p.m. in the 200 block of Dorset Street in Breaux Bridge.

Upon further investigation, officers say they learned that a possible white or light colored four-door SUV shot at a residence with several people inside.

The home sustained subsequent damage as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver, and/or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or download the free P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

All tipsters will remain anonymous. Any tip that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.