Detectives seek information on Breaux Bridge drive-by shooting

Detectives with the Breaux Bridge Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, or suspects wanted in connection with a January drive-by shooting.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on January 23, at 11:46 p.m. in the 200 block of Dorset Street in Breaux Bridge.

Upon further investigation, officers say they learned that a possible white or light colored four-door SUV shot at a residence with several people inside.

The home sustained subsequent damage as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver, and/or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or download the free P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

All tipsters will remain anonymous. Any tip that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

