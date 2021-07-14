Deputies searching for suspects involved in battery at Breaux Bridge truck stop

Two men are wanted by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with an battery incident in the parking lot of a Breaux Bridge truck stop.

Deputies say they responded around 10:30 am on June 30 to a disturbance at the business located in the 1800 block of West Mills Avenue.

Upon arrival, the sheriff's office says that deputies learned that two men were seen approaching people in the parking lot asking for money.

They say, for unknown reasons, one suspect allegedly approached an individual working in the parking lot and struck the man in the face causing him to fall and injure himself.

The two suspects then left the area in a 2001 black Ford Expedition with the LA license 711ECH.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

The driver of the vehicle has been identified by investigators as 30-year-old Victor Angelle of Lafayette.

A warrant of Arrest has been obtained for Angelle on the following charges in connection with this incident: Accessory after the Fact for Second Degree Battery

The second suspect, who has not been identified, has short dreadlocks with colored ends and several face tattoos.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone knowing the identity and the whereabouts of the unknown suspect, and/or the whereabouts of Victor Angelle is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 394-3071, or via messenger on Facebook.

Tips can be reported anonymously through St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or through the P3 Tips App.

The sheriff's Office says that tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

